Gloria (Bakoczy) Jendro, 60, Princeton

March 14, 1961 - August 29, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Gloria (Bakoczy) Jendro, age 60 of Princeton, who passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Fairview Northland Hospital, Princeton.

Gloria was born to Robert and Gloria (Leyro) Bakoczy on March 14, 1961, in Ft. Hood, TX. She attended and graduated from Osseo High School. Gloria married Alan Jendro on March 16, 1979, in Minneapolis. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, dressing up Bella, Chally, and Wesley in crazy outfits, playing pull tabs while enjoying her new favorite Midori sour, cooking and baking days, trips to Las Vegas, and her many tattoos.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Alan; daughter, Jamie Jendro of Princeton; son, Joseph Jendro of Princeton; grandchildren, Caitlin, Madisen, Brody, and Payton; mother, Gloria; brother, Robert (Mary) Bakoczy of Portland, OR; and sister, Katy Eckman of Depoe Bay, OR.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.