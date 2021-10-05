Glenn L. Hansen, 85, Becker

March 2, 1936 - October 1, 2021

Glenn L. Hansen, age 85 of Becker, MN, passed away Oct. 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Bev; children, Nancy (Ken), Mike (Connie), and Mark (Rikke); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother, Wendell. Preceded in death by parents, Waldemar and Fern; siblings, Charles (Coral) and Donald (Twiligha); and sister-in-law, Irene.

Glenn was raised in Santiago, MN, and later moved to the Twin Cities where he worked and started a family. Glenn served in the Army and retired from Ziegler CAT. He then returned close to his home town in retirement. He had a curiosity in several hobbies. A kind soul, Glenn was loved by many and appreciated his family and friends.

Memorial services for Glenn will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at a later date.