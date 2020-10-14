Glen “Snooks” A. Weihrauch, 81, St. Cloud

January 17, 1939 - October 11, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Glen “Snooks” A. Weihrauch, age 81, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik and Rev. Brady Keller will concelebrate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and two hours prior to the services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud.

Glen Ardell Weihrauch was born January 17, 1939 in St. Cloud to Harry & Sarah (Hawkins) Weihrauch. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Snooks married Penny Swanberg on June 3, 1967 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cass Lake. He lived in the St. Cloud area and was in the trucking business all of his life. Snooks was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he was an usher and a member of the Men’s Club and helped with the school fish fry and church breakfasts. He was also a member of St. Cloud American Legion Post #76 and various ATV Clubs. Snooks enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, riding ATV, spending time with family and friends, and spending time at the cabin. He was easy going, funny, a great story teller, and would help anybody do anything. Snooks was a member of the St. Cloud Tech High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was Tech’s first state wrestling champion.

Survivors include his wife, Penny of St. Cloud; son and daughter, Neil (Tina) of St. Cloud and Nancy (Brett) Avery of Sartell; son-in-law, Steve Parker of Alexandria; brother, David (Lavonne) of St. Cloud; and grandchildren, Ken, Brian, and Sarah. Snooks was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary on August 19, 2019; brother, Donald; and sisters, Margie Kosel and Patty Cruser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.