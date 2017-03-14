Giving Tuesday: Clearwater Family Keeping Daughter’s Legacy Alive

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

CLEARWATER - The parents of a Clearwater girl who lost her battle with Leukemia are keeping her memory alive. Sarah and Kelly Larson started the "Kayleen Larson Legacy Foundation" after their daughter passed away in May 2013.

Sarah Larson says they raise money for three core areas, including giving kids who are sick a chance to play.

Three main areas that we provide support through the foundation. The largest of that is to play, and that is to carry forward Kayleen's wish to help kids who are in treatment to continue to play and continue to be able to be a kid and have fun.

Larson says they also support organizations that work toward prevention, and also organizations that helped them in the past while Kayleen was going through treatment.

Her parents say the foundation seeks to help anyone who is walking the road Kayleen and her family did. They make gifts and donations to organizations and foundations who support children fighting life-threatening illnesses and their families.