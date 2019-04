GILMAN -- Folks in-and-around Gilman will be celebrating this weekend. Gilman Days starts Friday and continues through Sunday.

Highlights Friday include the start of the softball tournament. And, a street dance starting at 9:00 p.m.

Saturday's events include the Hillbilly 5K run, a horseshoe tournament, square dancing on main street, the parade at 12:30 p.m., and a street dance featuring the "Smok'n Guns" Saturday night.