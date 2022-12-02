Gilbert S. Jagielski, 90, St. Cloud, formerly of Avon

November 13, 1932 - November 30, 2022

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Gilbert Jagielski, 90 of St. Cloud and formerly of Avon who died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Greg Miller OSB will officiate. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM Saturday at the church in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Gilbert was born November 13, 1932 in St. Cloud to Albert & Regina (Salaski) Jagielski. He served his country in the United States Navy. He married Inez Brix on August 30, 1958 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. He worked as a carman and welder for the Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad for 37 years retiring in 1992. He is a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622. He is also a member of the National Association of Retired Veterans and Railroad Employees. He enjoyed spending time fishing, traveling, craft work and woodworking.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Louella) of St. Joseph; Kevin (Tamara Imbertson) of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Matthew, Emee, Jack, Thomas, and James Jagielski, sister and brother, Jeanette (Chuck) Loeffler of Malmo, MN; James (Judy) Jagielski of Springfield, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Inez in 2011, sister, Dolores Theisen.