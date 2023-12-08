Giant Ice Palace to Open the Day After Christmas

In the Winter in Minnesota we all try and look for fun things to do. It might be something outside and make the best of what we have in Minnesota, which is usually a few months of very frigid weather. So, why not take in some fun activities such as an ice palace.

Get our free mobile app

There is a giant ice palace that is constructed each Winter in Delano. In fact it's a HUGE ice palace, like 90,000 square feet of huge.



They did say this week tha because of the mild temperatures that we have been experiencing this week, that the exact date cannot be determined at this time, but have tentatively set the 26th of December as their opening date.

In addition to wandering around the ice palace in amazement, there will also be several entertainment activities. Things like fire dancers and fireworks, especially on New Year's Eve, plus several other things planned to entertain palace goers.

The palace is located in Delano's central park. According to Bring Me the News, the palace is family owned and run with some patented building techniques.

As you are walking around the palace and taking in all of the events that happen around and within the palace, there will also be some refreshments available. Doesn't some hot chocolate sound great to go with that? Kind of like a Hallmark movie in the making.

As long as weather permits, the palace will open on December 26th. And after that initial opening, these will be the hours:

There is also a fee to get into the palace, and you can also purchase a season pass. The details are on their social media page.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF