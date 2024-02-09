Gertrude Arlee Jensen, 99, St. Cloud

November 23, 1924 - February 7, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00AM Tuesday February 13, 2024 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gertrude Arlee Jensen, 99 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday February 7, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Zach Hoffman will officiate and burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9-10:45AM Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Gertrude Arlee (Osher) Jensen was called to her eternal home on February 7, 2024 at the age of 99 years with her children by her side. On her family farm in Iowa, Arlee was born and baptized into God’s family on November 23, 1924, to Anna and Oliver Osher. As an only child, Arlee was nurtured in love by her parents and extended family. She enjoyed spending time with her cousins at Sunday family dinners and special gatherings at Lake Okoboji. After graduating from Graettinger High School, she attended Waldorf College in Forest City, IA and later taught kindergarten classes in West Bend and Estherville, IA. She also was a student at the Mpls Lutheran Bible Institute and always enjoyed attending bible studies.

Arlee married Calmer Alton Jensen, an associate teacher, on August 30, 1957 at Wallingford Lutheran Church in IA. They were blessed with 42 years of marriage and three children. In 1965 Calmer and Arlee found St. Cloud, MN as their home. Arlee held dear the years as an at-home Mom and was always active in her church. She modeled a faithful life, teaching her family the importance of God’s Word, unconditional love, and trusting hope. Arlee was a gentle soul who cared for others in small acts of kindness and by sharing her smile. She treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grand-daughters in their growing years, and in more recent times her precious great-grandchildren. She also looked forward to sentimental journeys to Iowa to visit her relatives and always enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in the Depression Era. Arlee loved to spend time with friends over coffee and cookies, fellowship with her church family, share her baking tips and goodies, go on day-trips to seek out licorice ice cream, and just be in the company of others.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Cindy Jensen, Mark Jensen, and Craig Jensen, along with her daughter-in law Mary Jensen, grand-daughters Katie Jensen-Proell and Corey, and Melissa Logeman and Adam; her great-grandchildren Wyatt, Grace and Lucy, who were very dear to her heart; a niece, Marilyn Griffith, and family friend, Marcia Froehling. Arlee was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister Gladys Mae, her husband Calmer, and sister-in-law Leona Lackore, her husband Milo Lackore, and nephew Harley Lackore.

Memorials are preferred to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. A special thank you to the individuals who joined in Arlee’s journey these past years by sharing companionship, compassionate care , or very much appreciated loving prayers.