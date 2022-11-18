Gerard “Jerry” L. Schwieters, 82, Sartell

February 10, 1940 - November 16, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM on Tuesday, November 22 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Gerard Schwieters, 82 of Sartell who died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Vince Lieser will officiate and Rev. Ron Weyrens will concelebrate, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 3PM – 7PM on Monday, November 21 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour before the mass on Tuesday at the church.

Jerry was born February 10, 1940 in New Munich to Claude & Elizabeth (Zierden) Schwieters. He married Kathleen Herges on September 29, 1962 in Foley. Jerry worked as a boiler engineer at St. John’s University for 10+ years. He was the former owner of Schwieters Meat Market in Waite Park. He is a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, and former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622 and the Moose Lodge. He loved fishing, golfing and playing cards especially euchre. Jerry was always on the move and didn’t like sitting around. He was very loving, caring and went out of his way to help others. He was very sociable, humorous and loved by all. Jerry was a grill master and loved cooking, desserts being his favorite. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Kathleen of Sartell; daughters, Kelle (Steve) Zenner of Duluth; Kristine (Garth) Hammer of Newport; grandchildren, Tyler Zenner, Kaitlin Zenner, Joseph (Heather) Hammer, Ashley Ruppel, Timothy (Ashley) Hammer and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Ann Sauerer of Winona; Marlene Herickhoff of Lake Elmo; and Arnie (Linda) Schwieters of St. Paul.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Clarence Schwieters, brother in laws Jerry Sauerer and Larry Herickhoff.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Heart and Cancer Society.