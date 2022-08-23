Gerald “Jerry” S. Hiscock, 81, Rice

May 6, 1941 - August 20, 2022

attachment-Jerry Hiscock loading...

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Graham United Methodist Church in Rice for Gerald “Jerry” S. Hiscock, age 81, of Rice who died Saturday at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ric Koehn will officiate and burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Jerry was born May 6, 1941 in St. Cloud to Gordon & Henrietta (Doeden) Hiscock. He graduated from Tech High School in 1959 and served his country in the United States Navy from 1959-1963, stationed at Oak Harbor in Washington. He married Darlene Friedrich on May 4, 1963 in Seattle, WA. Jerry worked at DeZuriks and Friedrich’s Cabinets before Polar Manufacturing in Opole, retiring after 43 years. He was a member of Graham United Methodist Church, Rice American Legion Post 473 where he participated in the color guard and International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Local 623. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, horseshoes, cribbage, bowling and a good cold beer! He was a good husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was always there to lend a helping hand.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Rice; daughter, Kimberly (Vern) Kosloski of Rice; son, Dale (Michele) of Rice; brother, Duane of Pine River and grandchildren, Kayla (Josh) Kremer, Kari Jo (Nate) Henkemeyer and Thomas; great granddaughters, Cecelia Kremer and Ivy Jo Henkemeyer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Good Shepherd Community for all the wonderful care provided to Jerry, especially the Mille Lacs Lake wing.