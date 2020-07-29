Georgina “Leigh” Brandt, 73, Big Lake

April 8, 1947 - July 26, 2020

A gathering will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Georgina “Leigh” Brandt, age 73 of Big Lake who passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A service will be at 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Georgina “Leigh” was born in Pembroke, Ontario Canada to William and Jean (Collins) Sinclair. She grew up in Albert Lea, Minnesota, graduating from Albert Lea High School. Georgina “Leigh” enjoyed shopping; reminiscing with her photo albums, traveling with her daughter, having a 5 o’clock beer with friends, while her favorite thing to do was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Shaun) Emerson of Big Lake; grandchildren William and Katlyn Emerson; Brother William “Bill” (Mary) Sinclair of Bull Head City, AZ; her former spouse Richard Brandt and her cat Binkie.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Jean Sinclair.