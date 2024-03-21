Georgiann A. Christen, 93, Waite Park

February 3, 1931 - March 20, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2024 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Georgiann Christen, 93 of Waite Park, who died Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Paster Tim Lindhorst will officiate and entombment will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Georgi was born February 3, 1931 in St. Cloud to Kenneth & Mabel (Peterson) Engen. She married Ralph Christen on June 9, 1951 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Georgi raised her children in Waite Park and worked as a waitress for many years at the Wagonwheel, Ace, Press, and The Hub. She loved her family and was very supportive to them her entire life. She enjoyed spending time playing cards, going to Bingo and occasionally going to the casino where she would play penny and nickel slot machines. She looked forward to her trips up to Long Lake in Merrifield with her family and getting out on the lake fishing. She grew up next door to the American Legion in Waite Park and enjoyed spending time there dancing.

She is survived by her children, Linda Christen of Waite Park; Ron (George) Christen of Waite Park; Karen Rangel of St. Cloud; sister, Sandy Skuza of Kraemer Lake in St. Joseph; grandchildren, Cody Christen, Mathew Christen, Casta Christen, Haley Rangel and great grandchild, Sterling Christen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph in 1995, and son Ken.

Blue and purple were Georgi’s favorite colors, in her honor please consider wearing blue and purple attire on Monday.