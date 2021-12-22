George W. Courrier Jr., 90, St. Cloud

October 30, 1931 - December 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for George W. Courrier Jr., 90, who died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on December 19th, 2021. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

George was born on October 30, 1931 to George and Philomena (Wagner) Courrier. He married Lucille Bettin in 1953. George served for 4 years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, the majority of which was spent aboard the USS Midway, where he was a boiler engineer. Upon his navy discharge he worked for 24 years as a boiler engineer at the St. Cloud Hospital. He worked in real estate for many years having his own company Abel Real Estate. He continued to work in commercial real estate until his death. He loved putting a deal together. He was active in his community. He was a member of St. Paul’s Parish and served on the parish council, served on the board of St. Cloud Board of Realtors where he was a member and past president, he was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Eagles, as well as chairperson for Ducks Unlimited.

George loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and planting trees. He traveled to many countries throughout his life. He enjoyed woodworking. He was well known for his barns and motorcycles. He taught his children and grandchildren the value of hard work. He was the boss and supervisor. George enjoyed time at the “lake” and all the craziness and joy of a large family. What we most remember is his quick wit, easy smile and “Love You Child.”

George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lucille, his children; Susan, Barbara, Janet, Karen (Peter), Kay (William) and Jim (Jenna). He was “Grandpa George” to 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Cyrilla, Agnes, Bruce and Colleen, in-laws John and Cecelia Bettin, brother in law Ron Bettin and son in law Dan Kelly.

Sincere gratitude to Windy, Chris, Ashley and all the healthcare providers that took such wonderful care of our father.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorials to the St. Cloud Food Shelf, Shriners Hospital in St. Paul, MN or plant a tree in his memory at livingtribute.com.

Though you are gone you are forever in our hearts.