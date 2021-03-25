George David “Dave” Pauley, 81, St. Cloud

November 16, 1929 - March 23, 2021

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 26th at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids for George David “Dave” Pauley who passed away on March 23rd at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Art Cotant will officiate. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dave was born on November 16, 1929 in McCamey, Texas to Thomas Andrew and Opal (Line) Pauley. He married Shirley Williams on October 5th, 1957 in Wauchula, Florida. He loved animals and helping in his Dad’s Hardware and Feed Store and always wanted to be a rancher in Texas. He was a football athlete in high school and was very physically fit. He went to college on a football scholarship. Dave also played military football with the Pensacola Goshawks. He was a pilot in the United States Navy for 21 years and enjoyed flying. Dave had a West Texas drawl and loved singing old songs. “El Paso” was one of his favorites. Dave and his family lived in Japan for 6 years where his children grew up. He retired to San Marcos, Texas where he and Shirley lived for almost 40 years. They moved to St. Cloud in 2007 and Dave and Shirley wintered in Texas.

Dave had a great smile and was very easy going. He also had a great sense of humor. He was a strong Christian and loved his family especially his three grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his wife Shirley, children; John Bede Pauley O.S.B. of Collegeville, Scott David Pauley of St. Joseph, Susan Pauley (Alex Joseph) Schleper of St. Joseph, three granddaughters; Olivia Leona Schleper, Elinana Margaret Schleper and Clara Catherine Schleper, and sister; Janet Lorraine Owens of San Angelo, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his brothers; Patrick O’Neil Pauley and Robert Andrew Pauley.