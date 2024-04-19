Genevieve E. Anderson, 95, Sartell

April 7, 1929 - April 18, 2024

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2024 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Genevieve E. Anderson, 95, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor in Sartell. Rev. Jeb Reiter will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Genevieve was born April 7, 1929 in Minneapolis to Carl and Edith (Spivak) Johnson. She married Andrew Anderson on July 3, 1955 Riverside Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis. She lived in most of her life in Rockville before moving to Sartell. Geneieve enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her five children. She liked to collect porcelain dolls, crocheting, sewing, being out in her garden and listening to music.

Genevieve is survived by her husband, Andrew of Sartell; children, Judith (Jim) Waelhof of Minneapolis, Andrew (Vicki) Anderson of Fridley, Scott (Jean) Anderson of Clear Lake, Terry Anderson of Foley, David (Linda) Anderson of Plymouth; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Till of Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Carl Johnson; and grandson, Charlie.