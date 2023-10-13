Geek Out At St. Cloud Toy Show This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get your geek on at Crossroads Center this weekend. The 2nd Annual St. Cloud Comic and Toy show will feature vintage toys, comics, vinyl records, art and more.

The show is presented by Quadcon along with local sponsor Grantie City Comics. Granite City Comics Manager Jay Johnson says they sponsered the show last spring as well and were pleased with the turnout:

"It was a win win deal all the way around. The show was successful, it helped promote us, so we were happy with it, and we're happy to return this weekend."

The fair will have over 50 vendors, a cosplay showcase, and a video game tournament. The St. Cloud Comic and Toy Show is a free event and runs during normal mall hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

