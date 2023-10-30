Gas Prices Fall for Sixth Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state with the national average now at its lowest level since March.

Gas Buddy says we could still see a further 10 to 20 cent drop in the weeks ahead, barring any jolt in the Middle East.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37. The national average price of gas has fallen 5.3 cents, averaging $3.45.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES