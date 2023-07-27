Gary C. Resch, 80, St. Cloud

January 3, 1943 – July 25, 2023

Gary Clarence Resch, age 80, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Country Manor Nursing Home, Sartell, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Discovery Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation and lunch will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gary was born January 3, 1943 in Staples, MN to Clarence and Lois (Williams) Resch. In his younger years Gary competed in the Minnesota rodeo circuit and won many events. Gary attended Minnesota Bible College in the early 1960’s. On June 26, 1964 he married Arlene E. Dickie in Cleveland, MN. In 1966 Gary started Basement Water Controlled in Clearwater, MN. He owned and operated the business until he handed it off to his daughter and son-in-law. Gary then started Resch Enterprises, which his sons now operate. Gary has been a member of Discovery Church since 1979. He enjoyed deer hunting, playing games and sports.

Gary dedicated his life to church, ministry, family and work. His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene Resch of St. Cloud, MN; children, Lynette (Kevin) Schneidermann of St. Cloud, MN; Rebecca (Tom) Dean of Eveleth, MN; Janna (Paul) Brenhaug of Foley, MN; Andrew Resch of St. Cloud, MN; and Gregory (Karen) Resch of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Cheryl (John) Anderson of Cambridge, MN; Linda (Lowell) Blom of Monticello, MN; Bonita Tidgwell of Lindstrom, MN; and Richard “Rick” (Linda) Resch of Barnum, MN; and 21 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Resch, granddaughter Nichole Schneidermann, and brother-in-law, John Tidgwell.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Central Minnesota Youth for Christ or Camp Lebanon in Burtrum, MN.