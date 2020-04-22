Gardening: Classes For Everyone During Pandemic

ONLINE CLASSES FOR PEOPLE WANTING TO GET BACK TO GARDENING

Katie Drewitz, Extension Educator, joined me today to let people know of some upcoming online classes that will be offered to assist those people who are concerned about food shortages, or who just want to get back into gardening, or possibly may have always had an interest in gardening but never have had the opportunity to begin.

You can listen to the interview from today's show by clicking the play button below.

SEND YOUR QUESTIONS FOR KATIE

If you have questions for Katie, please write to: Kelly@wjon.com and I'll make sure to ask her your questions on our next show.