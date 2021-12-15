Gail L. Brovold, 81, Sauk Rapids

August 7, 1940 - December 10, 2021

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gail L. Brovold, 81 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Thomas Wright will officiate and burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Fargo, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Gail was born on August 7, 1940 in Fargo, ND to Bennie and Hazel (Deuterman) Anderson. She grew up in Fargo and in 1960 she married Gerald Brovold. The couple lived in Los Angeles, CA, Liberal, KS, Fargo, ND and Sauk Rapids, MN. Gail was a homemaker and also worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for nine years in the Microfiche department. She was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud where she participated in bible studies. She was also a member of the Sons of Norway. Gail enjoyed shopping, traveling, decorating and reading. She was involved with her church and spending time with her grandkids was very important to her. Gail was very proud of her family. She was kind and compassionate, caring and very faithful.

Survivors include her son and daughter, Randy (Kim) of Dilworth and Brenda (Jason) Burk of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Drew, Sydney and Allison; and brother, Bruce (James) Anderson of Winston Salem, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Jerry in 2004.

Memorials are preferred to Abounding Joy Lutheran Church.