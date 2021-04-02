Fully Vaccinated Can Travel Again, Says New CDC Guidance

NEW YORK (AP) -- Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Friday to say fully

vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine.

The agency previously cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people.

The agency says vaccinated people should still wear a mask and socially distance when traveling.

For international travel, vaccinated people should still get a COVID-19 test before flying to the U.S. and be tested soon after returning.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

