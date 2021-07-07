This summer is all about makin' up for lost time...(Hey...maybe that should be the name of my next song). It is the season of enjoying the great Minnesota outdoors and great music everywhere we go.

GROOVIN' IN THE GARDEN FREE CONCERT SERIES

The Como Zoo and Conservatory is getting ready to kick off their summer music series too. It's call “Groovin' In The Garden,” and it's happening every Wednesday in the month of July, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 7th.

The concert series is going to feature some great Twin Cities Bands and will be free to anyone who wants to attend, from 6-8 pm Wednesday evenings.

The event will happen each week, rain or shine, so be prepared to dance in the rain, or bring a blanket and a picnic basket and some lawn chairs. The fun will be waiting for you; however you want to experience it right in front of the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. If you don't feel like bringing your own food, you sure don't have to, as there will be food and beverages available to purchase on site.

Photo by Beth Macdonald on Unsplash

THIS YEARS PERFORMERS

Tomorrow night, the series will kick off with Leslie Rich & The Rocket Soul Choir, followed by the Innocent Reggae Band on July 14th, The Flamin' Oh's on July 21st, and the final show will feature a rock band with an unbelievable lead singer, Kiss The Tiger.

Since the shows are all happening outdoors, no reservation is required. If it rains, the event will move into the Visitor Center Porch right next to the Water Gardens.

If you would like more information on this fun series of musical events, you can go to comozooconservatory.org to learn more.

