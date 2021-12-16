Free Christmas Toy Give Away To Those In Need In St. Cloud

I had a great interview and conversation with one of the most giving and true souls I think I've ever met yesterday. Her name is Pastor Carolyn Hagen, and she is all about helping people who need it.

NEW BUILDING TO SERVE COMMUNITY

Pastor Carolyn has been helping the homeless and those in need for well over 20 years. I asked her what it was that drove her to do the kind of work she does. Without going into detail, she said that people can end up homeless, or in need of food or other services due to no fault of their own. She had many stories to tell that were uplifting. She said that people sometimes just need to know somebody out there cares. There are stories that none of us would wish on our own children, about young people who ended up homeless and have no idea how to survive.

You can listen to the interview by clicking on the player below.

TOY GIVEAWAY HAPPENING THIS SUNDAY DECEMBER 19TH

If you have children all the way up to age 18 that need gifts this holiday season, you need to pre-register. Click HERE for information on how to get registered today. Coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies will be served.

PLEASE CONSIDER BRINGING QUALITY ITEMS AND DONATIONS

The building pictured above is the new Hagen Center located at 340 7th Ave South, St. Cloud. The new building serves many purposes, including serving a free meal every Wednesday and Sunday at 11:45 am for those who need it, a clothing closet, and a food pantry in the lower level, which is open Wednesdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 pm.

Pastor Carolyn says that it takes a lot of money and supplies to help people in need, but it is a necessity. Pastor Carolyn is hoping that people will consider bringing quality items, like clothing and household items such as:

Coats, boots, hats, mittens, and gloves

Shoes

Clothing

Socks and undergarments

Waterproof tarps and covers

Personal care items such as toothpaste and toothbrushes, combs and brushes, deodorant, toilet paper, Feminine hygiene products, razors, diapers

Non-perishable food items like canned and dried goods like granola bars, raisins, nuts, beef jerky, dried fruit

Water bottles

Reading glasses

Bibles, prayer, and compassion

Financial donations, one time or monthly would be so appreciated

DONATION DROP OFF TIMES

If you have donations or supplies you would like to drop off, you can bring them to340 7th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN, Wednesdays from 11 am to 3 pm, and Sundays from 1 to 3 pm. If you would like to help but want to make an online donation, you can click HERE now.

Carolyn Hagen Ministries is a 501(c)3 Tax-Exempt Christian Ministry, so all of your donations are tax-deductible.

You can also mail donations to:

Carolyn Hagen Ministries

PO BOX 357

|St. Michael, MN 55376-0357

If you would like more information you can also reach out by calling 612.250.1462 or by emailing info@carolynhagenministries.com.

