Fredrick R. Bender, 85, St. Cloud

July 18, 1932 - July 31, 2017

Fred was born July 18, 1932 to Reinhold and Leontine (Bertsch) Bender in Ashley, ND. Fred enlisted in the Marines to proudly serve his country. For thirty years Fred was employed by Federal Cartridge as an assembly worker. Fred loved horses and in his spare time he enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. He also had the patience for bow hunting. Fred was a country dancer and a polka dancer. He was feisty, loved to tell stories and was always loving to everyone.