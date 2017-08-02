Fredrick R. Bender, 85, St. Cloud
July 18, 1932 - July 31, 2017
Services are pending for Fredrick R. Bender, age 85, of St. Cloud, MN who died July 31, 2017.
Fred was born July 18, 1932 to Reinhold and Leontine (Bertsch) Bender in Ashley, ND. Fred enlisted in the Marines to proudly serve his country. For thirty years Fred was employed by Federal Cartridge as an assembly worker. Fred loved horses and in his spare time he enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. He also had the patience for bow hunting. Fred was a country dancer and a polka dancer. He was feisty, loved to tell stories and was always loving to everyone.
Fred is survived by his children, Bethany Loss of Sauk Rapids, Heather Luckett of St. Paul, and Nathan Bender of Sauk Rapids; niece, Amy; sister, Betty Bender (Arnie Abraham) of Bloomington; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddy; and fiancé, Doris Sjoquist.