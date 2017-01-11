Frederick “Fred” P. Meyer, 58, Clearwater
August 19, 1958 - January 9, 2017
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2017 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Frederick “Fred” Meyer, age 58, who passed away Monday. Pastor Brian Gobar will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.
Fred was born August 19, 1958 in St. Cloud to Paul & Carol (Lansing) Meyer. He married Joann Primus on July 22, 1983 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. They lived in St. Cloud prior to moving to Clearwater in 1986. Fred was an Equipment Operator for Hardrives from 1976-2015 and was currently employed by Bi State, Inc. He was a member of Joy Christian Center. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a beloved husband, father and friend with a big heart who always put others before himself. Fred enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Joann of Clearwater; children, Nick of Clearwater, Joey of Rice and Samantha of Fargo, ND; parents, Paul & Carol Meyer of St. Augusta; siblings, Martin of St. Augusta, Cindy (Dan) Eisenschenk of St. Cloud, Randy (Jill) of Howard Lake, Sherri (Steve) Spanier of St. Cloud, Jenny (Tim) Benoit of Zimmerman, Don (Shawn) of St. Augusta and Katy Meyer of St. Augusta; granddaughter, Payton Abel; in-laws, Tommy Primus, Mary Jo Syverson, Karen Primus, Sandy Griffin, Kevin Primus, Ricky Primus, Alan Primus, Danny Primus, Terry Primus, Brian Primus, Michelle Primus; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.