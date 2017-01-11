Frederick “Fred” P. Meyer, 58, Clearwater

August 19, 1958 - January 9, 2017

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2017 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Frederick “Fred” Meyer, age 58, who passed away Monday. Pastor Brian Gobar will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Fred was born August 19, 1958 in St. Cloud to Paul & Carol (Lansing) Meyer. He married Joann Primus on July 22, 1983 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. They lived in St. Cloud prior to moving to Clearwater in 1986. Fred was an Equipment Operator for Hardrives from 1976-2015 and was currently employed by Bi State, Inc. He was a member of Joy Christian Center. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a beloved husband, father and friend with a big heart who always put others before himself. Fred enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.