Fred M. Smoger, 89, St. Cloud

February 16, 1930 - September 16, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Fred M. Smoger, age 89, of St. Cloud who passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and interment with Full Military Honors will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Friends may call after 10:00 AM on Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Fred was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Martin and Claire (Strojeski) Smoger. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He served in a MASH unit during the Korean War where he met Mary Ann Anderson of Clear Lake, Minnesota. Fred moved to St. Cloud and married Mary Ann on August 28, 1928 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Fred was a life-long Democrat and union activist; believing that all people had the right to achieve their potential, especially in the work place. Fred was very proud of his work in the “Share the Spirit” Christmas campaign. In 2016 Fred received the Good Samaritan Award presented by Catholic Charities.

Fred is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Smoger of South Minneapolis and Mary Claire Lawless of Oakdale; his sons, James (Gina) Smoger of Wheaton and David (Mary Jo) Smoger of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Mildred Sova of Dearborn, MI; and brother, Daniel (Theresa) Smoger of Shelby Twp, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann October 2, 1992; son, William “Bill” January 18, 2016; infant twin sons; son-in-law, John Lawless; three brothers and three sisters.