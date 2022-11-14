Franklin C. Luetmer, 19, Big Lake

May 22, 2003 - November 7, 2022

Celebration of life services for Franklin Luetmer, age 19 of Brainerd, MN will be at the Community Methodist Church in Monticello on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 am. Visitation will start at 10:00 am with lunch to follow at noon. Franklin passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd after a long battle with mental illness.

Franklin was born May 22, 2003 in Coon Rapids to Robert & Amy (Spriggs) Luetmer. Franklin was raised in Big Lake with their 4 siblings whom they loved immensely. Frank went to Big Lake High School and then went on to study at Central Lakes College in the Natural Resources Technology program. Their goal was a future career in Forestry or Conservation. Frank loved the outdoors. Whether it was fishing, rollerblading, snowboarding, or hiking in the woods, they felt most at home in nature and with animals, especially playing with their family dogs Roxy, Reggie, and Booker. Frank was an extremely talented artist with a wonderful sense of creativity, humor, and charm. Frank was also very musical just like their father, and could play the ukulele and banjo. Most of all Frank loved hanging out with family and friends, playing board games and video games.

Franklin is survived by mother Amy of Big Lake; siblings Nicholas (Marie) of Park Rapids; Anthony of Big Lake; Vincent of Maple Grove; Isabella of Big Lake; grandparents Aloysius & Maureen of Melrose; Carol Spriggs of Big Lake and many cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends.

Franklin is proceeded in death by their father Robert and Grandfather C.W. Spriggs, Uncle Theodore Luetmer, Aunt Mary Monroe, and Uncle Steve Pawlenty.