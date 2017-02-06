Frank Levendowski, 60, Avon

April 1, 1956 - February 3, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Thursday February 9, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Frank Levendowski who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Greg Miller, OSB will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Avon. Arrangements are being made by the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Frank was born in St. Cloud to Henry & Leona (Fleigel) Levendowski. He graduated from Sartell High School in 1974 and continued his education at the St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in farm operations and management. He served his country in the United States Army from 1974-1977 and then the National Guard from 1977-1988. He worked in farming for his parents and local dairy farms until his retirement in 2004.

Survivors include his brother and sisters, Harry (Sandy) of St. Cloud; Ruth Ann (Len) Doubek of Eagle River, AK; Laura (Bruce) Knafla of Rice.

Special thank you to Dr. Lucinda Marty at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for her excellent care of Frank over the years and to all veterans for their service past, present and future.