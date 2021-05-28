Frank Bellcour, 82, Eden Valley

April 30, 1939 - May 26, 2021

A gathering of family and friends will be at a later date for Frank Bellcour, age 82, who passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville. A private family burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Frank was born April 30, 1939 in White Earth, MN. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years and the Army Reserves for 22 years. Frank married Pamela Jones on October 13, 2001 at the Anoka Courthouse. Throughout his life, he lived in Brooklyn Park, St. Francis for many years, North Carolina, and Eden Valley the last 9 years. Frank worked as an Electrician for Eagan McKay Electrical Contractors for 30 years. He was a member of the VFW in North Carolina and Eden Valley American Legion Post #381. He was an Elder with the White Earth Tribe and was most proud of his heritage. Frank enjoyed fishing, ice fishing at Lake of the Woods, trips to the casino, traveling, and shooting his bow. He was a brilliant and kind man who had a good sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Pam of Eden Valley; sons, Jeffrey (Linda Holmquist) Hronoski of Blaine, Geno (Mary) Mucciacciaro of Chaska, Paul Mucciacciaro of Eden Valley and Peter (Stephanie) Mucciacciaro of Grove City; granddaughter, Amy (Rick) Lincoln; grandson, Aaron Killmer; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty; and many siblings.