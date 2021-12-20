Francis “Frank” H. Justin, 82, Merrifield

September 15, 1939 - December 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Francis “Frank” Justin, age 82, who passed away Thursday at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Francis Harold Justin was born on September 15th, 1939 in St. Cloud to Frank and Bernadine (Larson) Justin. He graduated from Cathedral High school and went on to honorably serve our country in the U.S. Navy. Frank married Beverly Warrick on June 17th, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. They moved to Seattle for a short time, but then returned home to be close to family and friends. They made a home in Sauk Rapids, then Sartell, and eventually found their forever home in Merrifield, MN on beautiful Upper Mission Lake. Frank worked as a machinist for Burlington Northern Railroad for 35 years. After his retirement, Frank and Bev became snowbirds and spent their winters in Mesa AZ. Frank was a member of Brainerd VFW Post #1647, Brainerd American Legion Post #255, Brainerd Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #287, and Mesa Loyal Order of Moose #2082. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, making sausage and jerky, playing pull tabs, raising animals, and hosting his annual fish fry. Frank had a great sense of humor and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends. He was all about having fun and loved a good party.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly of Merrifield; daughters and sons, Annie Justin of Brainerd, John Justin (Jenny Slivnik) of Merrifield, Sue (Michael) Koenig of Sauk Rapids, Keith Justin (Christine Roos) of Brainerd, Mary (Todd) George of Detroit Lakes, Chuck (Jodi) Justin of Little Falls, Frank (Lindsey) Justin of Park River, ND; sisters and brothers, Madeline Langlie, Phil (Judy) Justin, David Justin, Nancy (Bob) Monnier, Bunny (Ken) Meier, Chuck (Teresa) Justin, Gary (Mary) Justin, and Denise (Dave Blue) Geiger; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Amanda Stewart; great grandson, Rowan Koenig; brothers, Jim, Dan, and Leroy Justin; and sisters, RoseAnn Olson and Rita Cicharz.