Francis “Fran” Joseph Huiras, 61, Sartell

December 24, 1960 - July 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Francis “Fran” J. Huiras, age 61, who passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and his dog, Duke. Rev. John Fischer will officiate and burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., rosary will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at church. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Fran was born December 24, 1960 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Melvin and Teresa (Fischer) Huiras. He was united in marriage to Tracy Behrendt at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Northglenn, CO on June 22, 1996 and had a wonderful, faith filled marriage. Together, they lived in Colorado for over 30 years and recently moved back to Minnesota in October of 2021. Fran did industrial maintenance at Alsco in Colorado. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church and was a foster parent for Catholic Charities for 15 years. Fran had a passion for riding motorcycles, he loved to modify and fabricate everything to make them better. He also enjoyed hunting. He will be remembered most by his amazing hugs, great sense of humor, strong faith, honesty, and his gentle heart.

Fran is survived by his loving wife, Tracy of Sartell; children, Danielle Day of Dallas, TX, Drake Huiras of Bloomington, and Logan Huiras of Waite Park; and siblings, Joan (Scott) Dreier of Apple Valley, Mary (Todd) Hinkle of Mankato, and Dave Huiras of Parker, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister, James and Julie Huiras. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Catholic Charities.