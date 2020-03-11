Four Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Sherburne County

PRINCETON -- Four people were hurt in a three vehicle crash in Sherburne County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Sherburne County Road 4 and Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Robert Stanley, of Princeton, was heading west on Sherburne County Road 4, when he blew through a stop light and hit another vehicle in the intersection.

The second vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Lori Curott of Princeton, was pushed into the southbound lane of Highway 169 and was hit by a semi truck. The semi driver was not hurt.

Curott and her two passengers, 24-year-old Cullen Curott and 19-year-old Lauren Curott, were taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stanley was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say it is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

