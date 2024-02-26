Four Fun Things We Missed Out On This Winter

Here we are, less than a week away from March 1st, and there is a high of 55 degrees in the forecast for Monday. I'd be lying if I said I don't love the warmer weather and getting outside in February, it has been bittersweet missing out on some long-standing winter traditions.

While I by no means think winter is over yet, the worst of it when it comes to temperatures is well behind us now. The snow might not be over but it will melt nearly as fast as it falls if these temperatures keep up.

ICE FISHING 

Sure folks were able to get out and get a little ice fishing in around central Minnesota, but not nearly as long as usual. Ice-in took forever (January 4th in Mille Lacs compared to December 3rd in 2022 and December 7th in 2021. In fact, before this year the latest ice-in for Mille Lacs since 2014 was December 13th in 2016.

OUTDOOR ICE SKATING 

Local skating rinks weren't able to open until mid-January and again had a very short shelf life with the earlier-than-usual warm weather, closing within two weeks of opening.

SLEDDING 

As an out of shape, old-ish dad am I completely disappointed about not having to getting to walk up the giant sledding hill several times this year? No. No I am not.

For my sake it's no big deal I guess but who will think of the children?

 

COMPLAINING/BRAGGING ABOUT THE WEATHER 

My grandpa is usually good for six or seven humorous Facebook posts complaining about the weather before the end of February. Last time I checked he had only posted one! What the heck?!

