Four Finalists Selected For ROCORI Superintendent Position

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI school board has named four finalists for their open superintendent position.

During Monday night's special meeting the board selected:

- Donita Stepan: Superintendent of Thief River Falls

- David Pace: Interim Superintendent of Greenway School District

- Paula Foley: Interim Superintendent of Pine City Schools

- Paula Henry: Educational Consultant and former Superintendent of Lake Park-Audubon Schools.

Foley is also a former principal at St. Cloud Cathedral High School and Henry is a former principal at Madison Elementary with District 742.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of 10 applicants.

The School Board will begin interviews with each candidate on Monday (May 9th) and Tuesday (May 10th) starting at 5:15 p.m.