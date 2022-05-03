Four Finalists Selected For ROCORI Superintendent Position
COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI school board has named four finalists for their open superintendent position.
During Monday night's special meeting the board selected:
- Donita Stepan: Superintendent of Thief River Falls
- David Pace: Interim Superintendent of Greenway School District
- Paula Foley: Interim Superintendent of Pine City Schools
- Paula Henry: Educational Consultant and former Superintendent of Lake Park-Audubon Schools.
Foley is also a former principal at St. Cloud Cathedral High School and Henry is a former principal at Madison Elementary with District 742.
The finalists were chosen from a pool of 10 applicants.
The School Board will begin interviews with each candidate on Monday (May 9th) and Tuesday (May 10th) starting at 5:15 p.m.