Fort Ripley Woman Rescued After Falling Through the Ice

RIPLEY TOWNSHIP -- A Fort Ripley woman had to be rescued after she fell through the ice on the Mississippi River Friday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Catherine Stoch was snowshoeing on the river at around 9:15 a.m. when she fell through ice about nine miles north of Little Falls.

Stoch fell into the water up to her knees, was able to get back onto the ice and make it to an island where she called 911.

Sheriff's deputies and DNR officers were able to find her and get her back to shore where ambulance crews were waiting with medical treatment.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Shawn Larsen credits Stoch with being prepared, staying calm, and providing detailed descriptions of her location.

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021

Little Falls Artist Garbage Cans