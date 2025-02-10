Foley Woman Pleads Guilty in Fatal Drug Overdose Case

Benton County Jail

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Foley woman charged with murder after a drug overdose killed another woman has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The trial for 28-year-old Christine Grove was to begin Monday but she agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of 2nd-degree manslaughter and avoid a trial.

According to the charges filed in Benton County District Court, Grove sold fentanyl to the victim in the early morning hours of March 22nd. The woman was found dead later that morning by her grandfather.

Court records show drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near the victim's body. Cell phone records also uncovered a conversation between the victim and Grove related to a drug deal before the victim's death.

An autopsy of the victim determined she died of drug toxicity related to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Grove will be sentenced on April 9th.

