Foley Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Bowlus

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Foley woman had to be freed from her vehicle Monday night after rolling it near Bowlus.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was called out to Great River Road southeast of town at around 11:30 p.m. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Stephanie Sweeney was heading north on Great River Road when she lost control and rolled.

Sweeney was trapped inside and needed the help of the Bowlus Fire Department to get out.

Sweeney was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

