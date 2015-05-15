Foley Woman Hurt After Causing Chain-Reaction Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A Foley woman was hurt after causing a chain-reaction crash at a stop light in St. Cloud earlier this week.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday (May 11th) on Veterans Drive near the intersection with McLeland Road.

Reports say a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Janice Rueckert of Foley struck another vehicle that was stopped in traffic -- which caused that vehicle to strike another vehicle.

Rueckert was cited for careless driving and taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.