Foley Fire Department Open House This Week

Next week is fire prevention week and the Foley Fire Department is offering an open house Saturday, October 5 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Foley Fire Hall at 81 Norman Avenue South in Foley. This is their annual open house.

Get our free mobile app

Those in attendance can meet fire fighters and check out their equipment. There will be kids activities and kids can try out a fire hose on their new fire simulator spray house. Andy’s Towing will have their 75-Ton Rotator Tow Truck on display.

Free Hot Dogs and Pumpkins for the kids along with fire prevention materials and fire hat for the kids are also apart of the event.