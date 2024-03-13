Foley Council Changes Home Ordinance-Discusses Garbage Service

FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley City Council approved a number of changes to new home construction in the city Tuesday night.

By a unanimous vote, the council approved city ordinance 478.

Changes to city ordinance 478 include:

A limit on the time residents can use a shipping container as an on-site storage unit. Residents can use the container, as long as it’s under 8 feet high and 20 feet long, for six months, with an additional one-time extension if necessary.

Commercial and business property can use a shipping container for storage purposes only.

A maximum of one container per lot is allowed.

Minimum lot sizes will be changed to at least 8,000 square feet for a single-family home

A minimum of 11,000 square feet for a two-family building.

For lots with three-family homes or more, the minimum lot size is set at 15,000 square feet for the first three units and an additional 1,200 square feet per each additional unit.

Lots with more than three family homes must contain a minimum of 200 square feet of useable green space per home.

In other activity, the council tabled discussion on the garbage pickup service in the city to next month’s meeting.

