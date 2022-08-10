Foley Captures VFW State Baseball Championship

2022 Minnesota VFW Baseball

STATE TOURNAMENT

(Austin)

Tuesday August 9th

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

FOLEY VFW 4 COLD SPRING VFW 2

The Foley VFW earned the state championship with a win over their section rivals the Cold VFW, backed by seven timely hits and solid defense. Righty Derek Dahmen started on the mound for Foley, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Trey Emmerich threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Foley offense was led by Jaden Enerson, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Alex Jennissen was hit twice by a pitch. Bryce Gapinski and Trey Emmerich both went 1-for-4 and Aiden Micholski had a sacrifice bunt.

The Cold Spring starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Will Steil, he went 1-for-1 with a home run off of the foul pole and he earned three walks. Jake Stalboerger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Boos went 2-for-4 with a double. Kaden Rausch wen 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grant Tylutki went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Brady Weber went 1-for-3. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Grady Notch and Tyler Prom both earned a walk.

There was an estimated 450 in attendance, they got to see a very well played ball game. The Foley VFW and Cold Spring VFW proudly represented the level of baseball in Central Minnesota.