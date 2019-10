Recent heavy rainfall has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for the Mississippi River in Morrison and Crow Wing counties.

The Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, when minor flooding will be possible.

The river stage at Fort Ripley was 9.4 feet this morning (10/23). Flood stage is 10.5 feet.

Flood stage could be reached by Saturday morning.