Flags Flying at Half-Staff for Buffalo Clinic Victims

BUFFALO -- Flags across the state are being lowered to half-staff following a shooting in Buffalo.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered through sunset on Sunday to honor the victims of the shooting at the Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo.

One person was killed and four more injured after 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich opened fire in the clinic Tuesday.

