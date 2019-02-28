Five Arrested Following Sherburne County Drug Bust
PRINCETON -- Five people were arrested after a drug bust in Sherburne County Tuesday.
The incident happened at a home at 3336 85th Avenue in Princeton Township.
Sheriff Joel Brott says the Sherburne County Drug Task Forced used a search warrant at the home and found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside.
Police say the warrant was part of a long investigation regarding large amounts of drugs being brought into Sherburne County.
Arrested were 60-year-old Steven Mason, 37-year-old Ashley Longino, 57-year-old Ricky Zierbarth who live at the home. Two other people, 51-year-old Elvis Saltsman Jr, of Iowa and 26-year-old Tyshaunie Rollen, of Minneapolis, were also arrested.
All five people were taken to the Sherburne County jail awaiting formal charges.