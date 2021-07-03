Fireworks A Concern for Minnesota’s Tinder Dry Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota’s tinder-dry conditions has the Department of Natural Resources and others concerned about backyard Fourth of July fireworks.
About 11% of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions, with 82% in moderate drought and the rest experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
Severe drought can be found in several counties along Minnesota’s southern border and the northwest region of the state. The DNR says the dry conditions have already led to more wildfires than usual.
Since March, more than 1,400 blazes have charred nearly 55 square miles across the state.
Get our free mobile app
KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog
LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.