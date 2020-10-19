Fired Truck Driver to Get $165K in Gender Bias Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities truck driver who was fired because she failed a strength test following a workplace injury has been awarded $165,000 from her former employer.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel on Friday approved the settlement of the May 2019 gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of Alana Nelson.

In addition to ordering Stan Koch & Sons Trucking to pay Nelson's back wages, the settlement requires the trucking company to apologize to her either in person or via video hookup, The company also must put a written policy in place and train its front office employees about discrimination and retaliation.