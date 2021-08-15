Fire Crews Responding to Wildfire in MN Arrowhead Region

ISABELLA -- Crews are battling a wildfire up in the arrowhead region of Minnesota.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Greenwood Fire was detected Sunday around 3:00 p.m. on the Laurentian Ranger District.

The fire is near Greenwood Lake and approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella.

The current size is unknown and estimated to be a couple of hundred acres and moving quickly.

Get our free mobile app

The Forest Service is actively suppressing the fire with air and ground resources, working in partnership with county and state resources to respond.

Smoke will likely be visible in the area.

Governor Tim Walz authorized Minnesota National Guard support for wildfire response in Northern Minnesota

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud