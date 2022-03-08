Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Building Fire in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- Fire crews responded to a commercial building fire in Sauk Centre Monday.

The call came in just after 6:00 p.m. at Messer Repair and Fabrications in the 42000 block of County Road 184 in Sauk Centre Township.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Several employees were attempting to put out the fire on an air circulator system inside the shop area.

The Sauk Centre Fire Department arrived and began pulling the source of the fire out of the mechanism to be extinguished outside. Roughly six large air filters were removed and extinguished.

Sauk Centre Ambulance was called to the scene to treat employees for smoke inhalation and fire extinguisher powders.