Film Screenings Promoting Suicide Awareness in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- September is Suicide Prevention Month and a group of central Minnesota organizations are putting on two documentary screening events to spread hope, and promote awareness and prevention.
CentraCare, Marco, United Way of Central Minnesota, the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, the Heart and Mind Connection, and CommUNITY Adult Mental Health Initiative are sponsoring one event at the Monticello Community Center on Monday and a second at the St. Cloud Public Library on September 27th.
The film "My Ascension" follows the story of a 16-year-old varsity cheerleader whose suicide attempt left her paralyzed but empowered to share her story to help others.
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the screening beginning at 5:30 p.m. The film will be followed by a “Mental Health, Suicide and Stigma: How Can We Re-Connect” panel from 7:15 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Free, but registration is required due to a limited number of seats at each showing.