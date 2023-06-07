Felon Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking, Owning a Machine Gun

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Maple Grove felon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl while possessing a machine gun.

According to court documents, on June 4, 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Derrick Scott had threatened a man at a convenience store while brandishing a firearm.

Two days later, officers located Scott and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Scott was a passenger. Following a search of the vehicle, officers recovered 355 fentanyl pills and a Glock 41, .45 caliber pistol equipped with an auto-sear or “switch” (a device that makes a firearm function as a fully automatic machinegun) and a high-capacity magazine.

Because Scott has multiple prior felony convictions, including aggravated robbery, domestic assault, and terroristic threats, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

On February 7, 2023, Scott was convicted by a federal jury of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a machinegun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a machinegun, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Scott was sentenced to the mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

